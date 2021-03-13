Global Apparel Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

For economy brands, impulse purchases and fashion trends drive demand for apparel accessories, with consumers purchasing these products to add variety and interest to their outfits. These products are typically strategically positioned close to checkouts alongside products such as hosiery to encourage impulse purchases, with leading players such as Ackermans and H&M finding success with this tactic. Nevertheless, volume sales continued to suffer in some areas at the end of the review period with…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel Accessories in South Africa

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sales impacted by diminishing disposable income levels

Celebrity and social media trends strong but interest in luxury products hit by financial constraints

Consumers trade down as they seek to remain fashionable during troubled times

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pepkor benefits from accessible pricing for Ackermans

Cheap Chinese imports and fast fashion pose challenge for local players

Athleisure apparel accessories appeal to young adults

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Economic constraints hinder sales as many struggle to access credit

Price promotions put pressure on margins

Local leaders under fire, facing competition from fast fashion and low-priced imports

E-commerce grows from low base but store presence remains important

Slightly stronger growth ahead but price-sensitivity will persist

MARKET DATA

Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2015-2019

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2019

Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2019-2024

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

