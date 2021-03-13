Global Apparel and Footwear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

The South African economy continued to struggle at the end of the review period, with increasing unemployment and rising living expenses. Apparel and footwear thus experienced difficulties in maintaining sales, with many retailers resorting to price promotions and discounting in order to attract consumers into stores. Most product areas are viewed as non-essential during times of economic struggles, with exception of children’s apparel and footwear such as schoolwear and children’s footwear. Con…

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Apparel and Footwear in South Africa

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Economic constraints hinder sales as many struggle to access credit

Price promotions put pressure on margins

Local leaders under fire, facing competition from fast fashion and low-priced imports

E-commerce grows from low base but store presence remains important

Slightly stronger growth ahead but price-sensitivity will persist

MARKET DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Retailers forced to offer frequent price promotions against gloomy economic backdrop

Demand for affordability and debt problems boost economy outlets

Celebrity fashion trends continue to drive sales, especially among young consumers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leader Truworths struggles while Pepkor gains share thanks to affordable fashion options

Edcon’s financial struggles could impact forecast period share

Global fast fashion brands pile pressure on home-grown players

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Strong rand and economic uncertainty encourage discounting

Celebrity trends encourage more men to embrace fashion, rather than shopping only out of necessity

Global athleisure brands and economy local options both perform well

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mr Price benefits from focus on price but many domestic players struggle

Markham offers one-stop shop appeal

Male shoppers increasingly attracted by e-commerce

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Price-sensitivity and economic uncertainty encourage use of price promotions

While fast fashion appeals to the aspirational, the debt-saddled majority seek value for money cash purchases

Character licensing and the mini-me trend encouraged by popularity of social media

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pepkor’s value for money proposition appeals during time of economic uncertainty

Stores expand their childrenswear ranges

Leading stores use rewards to entice customers but temptation of low-priced unbranded or second-hand options remains strong

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Activewear trend moves sportswear into everyday use

Focus on health and wellness boosts sports participation

Price concerns benefit affordable private label but also boost unbranded and counterfeit sales

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sports sponsorship proves beneficial in boosting customer loyalty

Price-sensitivity shapes shares as economic constraints bite

Leading sports goods stores capitalise on demand for leading global brands

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Celebrity influence shapes fashion trends

Economic uncertainty boosts interest in comfortable low-priced jeggings

Widening range as players seek to adapt to changing jeans fashions

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Affordable prices and fashionable styles key to success

Relay branches out into standalone stores and succeeds in premium jeans

E-commerce channel benefits from growing male interest

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sheer hosiery sees ongoing strong sales despite lack of price promotions

Price remains driving force behind purchasing decisions

Retailers use price promotions in non-sheer hosiery in response to competition from low-priced Chinese imports

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Affordable local retailers lead sales as consumers focus on price

Falke combats unbranded Chinese competition by focusing on quality

Room for higher-priced and fashionable brands to succeed

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sales impacted by diminishing disposable income levels

Celebrity and social media trends strong but interest in luxury products hit by financial constraints

Consumers trade down as they seek to remain fashionable during troubled times

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pepkor benefits from accessible pricing for Ackermans

Cheap Chinese imports and fast fashion pose challenge for local players

Athleisure apparel accessories appeal to young adults

CATEGORY DATA

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sneakers rule, with consumers seeking casual footwear

Children’s footwear benefits from rising participation in education

Consumers seek value options due to declining disposable income levels

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Sportswear brands continue to lead but face challenges due to consumers’ financial constraints

Low-priced e-commerce sites result in intensifying price competition

Bolton Footwear goes casual

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

