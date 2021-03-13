All news

Global Arcus-Gruppen AS in Alcoholic Drinks (Norway) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Arcus continues strengthening its position as the leading domestic producer of spirits in the Nordic countries, both by developing and launching new brands under its own portfolio, and by acquiring the right to import and distribute new brands targeted towards consumers in the Nordic countries. Furthermore, the company is expected to continue defending its very strong position in the so-called ‘Nordic Gold’ category, namely akvavit/aquavit, with individual strategies for its brands in aquavit th…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Arcus-Gruppen AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Arcus-Gruppen AS: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Arcus AS: Competitive Position 2016

 

…..Continued.

