Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Players in the hospitality industry, particularly hotels and restaurants, have been an important source of revenue for away-from-home (AFH) tissue and hygiene. This continued in 2019 as the booming hospitality industry drove growth in the category. Despite concerns about the impact of Brexit, Ireland’s tourism industry performed well in 2019 as dire predictions about a significant reduction in the number of visitors from the UK—still Ireland’s number one source market—did not materialise. In add…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Ireland
Euromonitor International
June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Booming tourism drives AFH tissue and hygiene growth
Public authorities now require “green” AFH tissue and hygiene products, boosting demand
Essity Ireland continues as AFH tissue and hygiene leader in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Increased tissue and hygiene eco-friendliness encourages growth by countering negative consumer sentiment
Popularity of private label tissue and hygiene continues to grow
Post-COVID-19 focus on preventative health, cleanliness to boost growth slightly over forecast period
CHART 1 issue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 issue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 12 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 13 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 14 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 15 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 16 Households 2014-2019
Table 17 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 19 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024
Table 20 Forecast Households 2019-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 21 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 22 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2015-2019
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2016-2019
Table 25 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 27 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 28 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 29 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

