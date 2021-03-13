All news

Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, the increasing number of hotels and restaurants opening across the country, particularly in urban cities, drove growth for AFH toilet paper and napkins. Furthermore, local manufacturers such as Fina tissues, followed the trend of significant manufactures, producing items specifically for certain hotels, on a contract basis. Hayat Kimya has also increased its operations within hotels, offering its familiar toilet paper. Other smaller manufacturers are increasing their presence with cheap…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
In 2019, the rapid expansion of hotels and restaurants boosts growth in away-from-home tissue, as players work with establishments on a contract basis
AFH adult incontinence products record growth in 2019, as Wemy Industries supplies goods directly to hospitals and elderly care homes
Bel Impex dominates away-from-home tissue, however, smaller manufacturers gain share, focusing on more affordable price points for smaller businesses
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Growth in 2019 is driven by increasing urbanisation, growing awareness of hygiene products and a competitive product landscape
The competitive environment remains fierce in 2019, as Hayat Kimya Nigeria and Procter & Gamble Nigeria battle for value share
Retail tissue and hygiene records little impact from COVID-19, however away-from-home tissue and hygiene will experience a gradual recovery over the forecast period
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

