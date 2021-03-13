Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

AFH adult incontinence continued to see good retail volume and current value growth in 2019 as demand increased significantly due to population ageing. Homes for the elderly and healthcare institutions remained the largest source of demand for AFH adult incontinence. While the elderly are generally continuing to live in their own homes for longer, the number of healthcare institutions and elderly care homes continued to grow in Belgium. In these venues, the need for AFH adult incontinence remain…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264429-away-from-home-tissue-and-hygiene-in-belgium

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-alfalfa-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-optical-lens-edger-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

In 2019, AFH adult incontinence benefits from population ageing and growing number of elderly care homes

Diminishing horeca demand impacts 2019 sales

Wholesalers remain crucial distribution players in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Organic and natural products offer growth opportunities in 2019 despite overall maturity

Discounters and private label put heavy pressure on prices in 2019

Consumers to focus on preventative health post-COVID-19, but few opportunities for significant growth due to market maturity

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105