Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Better-paper quality is being seen alongside improved dispensers. A stronger focus on design and high-end dispensers has primarily been observed from Essity and its Tork brand. Dispensers’ key functionality is to be efficient, practical and user-friendly, with more modern designs also reflecting the quality of the paper, as suppliers are typically the same for both. High-quality dispensers and paper can offer consumers a better experience at the same time as reducing maintenance costs.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264430-away-from-home-tissue-and-hygiene-in-brazil
Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nickel-alloys-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-optical-lens-edger-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-07
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Dispensers increasingly supporting sales of AFH tissue
Wipers still the strongest performer in AFH tissue
Smaller companies gaining ground, but major players still control overall sales
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value
Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Convenience and price shaping consumer preferences at the end of the review period
Further concentration expected in the competitive environment
Tissue and hygiene expected to record positive growth over the forecast period
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 12 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 13 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 14 Female Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 15 Total Population by Age 2014-2019
Table 16 Households 2014-2019
Table 17 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024
Table 18 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/