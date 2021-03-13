All news

Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2019, one of the key issue professional cleaning organisations faced, was maintaining a well-trained workforce. The workforce needs to be fully acquainted, not only with products and procedures but also with sound environmental practices. This is particularly challenging when a workforce undergoes a high turnover staff, as new personnel need to be re-trained from scratch. This impacts on both time, and product waste, when newer staff members are not fully trained.

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
In 2019, professional cleaners are permitted to use eco-label certifications, as long as their operations meet the necessary guidelines
Scented paper towels are used to eliminate bad odours in 2019, whereas scented toilet paper is chosen for its luxury appeal
Celtex focuses on reducing product waste with new product innovations, while Essity increases its production rates in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Growth is limited in 2019, as both margins and expenditure decrease, with eco- friendly concerns shaping the landscape
Fater SpA retains its lead in 2019, offering well-established brands while focusing on deals and discounts as it expands its e-commerce presence
Growth for retail tissue and hygiene remains positive during the forecast period, however, away-from-home tissue and hygiene experiences a decline in growth
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

