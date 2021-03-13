All news

Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Overall AFH tissue and hygiene saw current value growth similar to the previous two years in 2019. AFH tissue and AFH hygiene both continued to register strong performances. AFH hygiene (covers only AFH adult incontinence) saw a strong performance due to the ageing of the population in the UK and the rising number of older people needing such products in hospitals and other healthcare settings, such as nursing homes. The intimate nature of these products and the demand for convenience has increa…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Continued strong growth and the rising demand for quality
Economic uncertainties affect the potential of AFH tissue
Essity embraces technology and Northwood expands through acquisitions
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue and hygiene
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Public: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

