Global Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Extensive media coverage and an increasing number of non-governmental organisations have been mobilised to reduce the unnecessary use of AFH tissue in recent years. For example, two local non-profitable organisations – Christian Family Service Centre and The Chief Project – launched the first “No Tissue Day” in Hong Kong in April 2018. Many foodservice outlets and institutions supported this campaign, reflecting their willingness to reduce tissue use. The most significant move away from AFH tiss…

Euromonitor International’s Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Gradual reduction and premiumisation of AFH napkins usage in foodservice outlets
Huge potential for speciality healthcare wipers
AFH adult incontinence continues to see strong growth
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within away-from-home tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Away-From-Home Paper Towels by Type: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Business/Industry: % Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Horeca: % Value 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Away-From-Home Wipers by Format through Hospitals/Healthcare: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

…continued

