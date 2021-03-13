Global Baby and Child-Specific Products in Iran Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The population aged 0-11 was estimated to be more than 15,700,000 in 2016, below 20% of the total population. This implies a relatively strong consumer base for baby and child-specific products. Nevertheless, total value generated in this category remained very low mainly because of the low level of awareness and shopper preference being limited to basic offerings. In addition, the birth rate continued to decline as many young couples prefer to have no children or only one child despite governme…

Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Pakshoo Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Pakshoo Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Pakshoo Co: Competitive Position 2016

Executive Summary

Low Base of Most Categories and Better Retail Presence Drive Growth

Reduced Purchasing Power Hampers Growth

Domestic Suppliers Strong in Personal Care While Multinationals Are Stronger in Beauty Categories

Products With Additional Claims Prove Popular for New Launches in 2016

Healthy Growth Predicted If Political/economic Situation Improves

