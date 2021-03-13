Global Baby and Child-Specific Products in Switzerland Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

In 2018, most manufacturers of baby and child-specific products focused their innovation efforts on the natural and organic segments, launching a number of new products, as Swiss parents continued to scrutinise the composition of products and favoured natural and/or organic products. Over the forecast period, growth in baby and child-specific products is expected to be driven by products which are free from harsh chemicals and which feature naturally-derived ingredients. There is still significa…
Euromonitor International’s Baby and Child-specific Products in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Hair Care, Baby and Child-specific Skin Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Toiletries, Baby Wipes, Medicated Baby and Child-specific Products, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Baby and Child-specific Products in Switzerland
Euromonitor International
June 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Demand for Natural Formulations Is Set To Be A Key Driver of Growth
Baby Wipes Continues To Account for the Highest Sales
Growth Expected Despite the Challenging Environment
Competitive Landscape
Private Label Is Set To Remain the Biggest Player
the Leading Brand Manufacturers
Niche Alternative Brands Are Projected To Gain Popularity
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 2 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Beauty and Personal Care Sees A Positive Performance; Albeit Modest
the Focus Is on Green and “clean” Beauty
Multinational Operators Capitalise on Acquisitions
Indie Brands Challenge Established Players
Positive Outlook for the Forecast Period, Due To Economic Growth
Market Data
Table 12 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 13 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 14 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018
Table 17 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018
Table 18 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 19 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
….….continued
