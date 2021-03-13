Global Bath and Shower in Iran Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Body wash/shower gel and liquid soap, as modern bath and shower options, gained popularity in 2016 and consumers continued to switch from bar soaps to these alternatives. The performance of bar soap as the oldest and still most popular product type can be divided into three distinctive periods. Initially, it was used for both hand and body washing in the shower by the majority of consumers but its first application was challenged by liquid soap and during 2016 bar soap was rarely used for cleani…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803606-bath-and-shower-in-iran

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/private-military-services-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automobile-in-mold-label-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2011-2016

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2012-2016

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2016

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2016-2021

Pakshoo Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Pakshoo Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Pakshoo Co: Competitive Position 2016

Unilever Iran Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Unilever Iran Co: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 Unilever Iran Co: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105