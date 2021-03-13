Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Although bar soap sales still top those of liquids washes and gels, the latter are closing the gap. Consumers are drawn to products that offer a premium experience, with bath and shower growth attributable to new product innovations, wide availability and consumers’ willingness to shift from bar soap to shower gel products.

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

BATH AND SHOWER IN COLOMBIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Consumers Shifting To Liquid Formats

Intimate Hygiene Becomes A Priority

Mass Brands Compete With Premium Ones by Becoming More and More Sophisticated

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Lead Category

Domestic Attempts To Differentiate

Joint Ventures To Boost Sales

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Economic Recovery Helps Market Achieve Modest Annual Growth

Multifunctional Products on the Rise

Hard Discounters and Pharmacies Continue To Gain Ground

Trend for Natural Products Sign of Consumers’ General Health Consciousness

Informed Consumers and Better Shopping Experiences Drive Growth in All Beauty Categories

Market Data

Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value

….….Continued

