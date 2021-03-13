All news

Global Bath and Shower Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Although bar soap sales still top those of liquids washes and gels, the latter are closing the gap. Consumers are drawn to products that offer a premium experience, with bath and shower growth attributable to new product innovations, wide availability and consumers’ willingness to shift from bar soap to shower gel products.

Euromonitor International’s Bath and Shower in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

BATH AND SHOWER IN COLOMBIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Consumers Shifting To Liquid Formats
Intimate Hygiene Becomes A Priority
Mass Brands Compete With Premium Ones by Becoming More and More Sophisticated
Competitive Landscape
Multinationals Lead Category
Domestic Attempts To Differentiate
Joint Ventures To Boost Sales
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Economic Recovery Helps Market Achieve Modest Annual Growth
Multifunctional Products on the Rise
Hard Discounters and Pharmacies Continue To Gain Ground
Trend for Natural Products Sign of Consumers’ General Health Consciousness
Informed Consumers and Better Shopping Experiences Drive Growth in All Beauty Categories
Market Data
Table 10 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value

….….Continued

 

  

