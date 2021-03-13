Global Beauty and Personal Care in Spain Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

Beauty and personal care maintained a good performance in Spain in 2018, seeing slightly better current value growth than in 2017. The volume growth of personal care products continued to be healthy despite maturity, in line with population growth. Beauty products also fared well, with skin care still leading the pack, as well as a healthy performance for colour cosmetics. Across various categories, the key themes in 2018 were a natural look, natural ingredients and sustainability. Innovative…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Executive Summary

Positive Performance for Beauty and Personal Care

Skin Care Remains Most Lucrative

L’oréal Continues To Lead Despite High Fragmentation

Natural Remains A Key Theme, With Vegan and Clean Ingredients

Sustainability and Natural Are Engines for Growth in the Forecast Period

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Demographic Developments Expected To Continue To Support Growth

Warmer and Longer Summers Motivate Consumption

Increasing Prioritisation of Quality Will Drive Up Unit Prices

Competitive Landscape

Leading Brands Carried by Consumer Trust

Discounters, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Set To Compete for Share

Internet and New Brands: A Perfect Alliance

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 13 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2018

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Growth in Bar Soap Drives Down Growth in Liquid Soap and Shower Gel

Ecologically Friendly and Cruelty-free Products Thrive

Social Media Becomes More Important for Brands

Competitive Landscape

International Players Lead Body Wash/shower Gel

Bath Additives Sees More Local Players

A Declining Share in A Declining Category

Category Data

Table 22 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 23 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 24 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2018

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2018

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Colour Cosmetics Continues To Grow

Natural Perfectionism

Tough Times for Nail Products

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Sees Share Decline Despite Sales Growth

E-commerce Boosts Sales

the Premiumisation of Drugstores/parapharmacies

Category Data

Table 31 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 32 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 33 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2014-2018

Table 34 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 35 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2015-2018

Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2015-2018

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2018

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Aluminium-free Is Increasingly Popular

the Growth of Natural Deodorants

“clean” Ingredients Reshape Deodorants

Competitive Landscape

the Dominance of Unilever and Beiersdorf

Room for Innovation – Texpro and Its Deodorant for Clothing

Small Brands Continue To Grow

Category Data

Table 42 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 43 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 44 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2014-2018

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 48 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 49 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 50 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Small But Developing Category

Rising Demand for DIY Hair Removal and Growing Use of Natural Products

Decline for Women’s Razors and Blades Due To Advances in Hair Removal

Competitive Landscape

Procter & Gamble and Wilkinson Sword Continue To Dominate

Dm’s Private Label Shaving Gel Increases in Popularity

Reckitt Benckiser Benefits From the Move Towards Hair Removers/bleaches

Category Data

Table 51 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 52 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 53 Sales of Women’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 54 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2014-2018

Table 55 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2018

Table 56 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 57 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Internet Retailing Determines Prices

Mass and Celebrity Fragrances Struggle

Individual Fragrances See Potential

Competitive Landscape

Coty Benefits From Demand for Premium Fragrances

Douglas Implements New Ideas

Unusual Perfume Concepts – Atelier Pmp

Category Data

Table 58 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 59 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 60 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2014-2018

Table 61 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 62 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 63 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2015-2018

Table 64 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 65 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Ageing Population Leads To Volume Growth and Price Increase

Liquid-free Is A Win-win for Brands and Consumers

Rising Popularity of Dry Shampoos

Competitive Landscape

Henkel and L’Oréal Continue To Lead

Exclusivity: the New Growth Driver in Hair Care

Disruptive Small Players Offer Uniqueness

Category Data

Table 66 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 67 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 68 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2013-2018

Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 70 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 71 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 72 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2015-2018

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2015-2018

Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 76 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 77 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 78 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Men’s Shaving Sees A Poor Performance…

…whilst Men’s Toiletries Sees Growth

New Launches Follow the Beard Trend

Competitive Landscape

Procter & Gamble Loses Ground

Wilkinson Sword Moves Its Focus Away From Razors and Blades

Men Increasingly Favour Premium Products

Category Data

Table 79 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 80 Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 81 Sales of Men’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 82 Sales of Men’s Skin Care by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2018

Table 83 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2014-2018

Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Grooming: % Value 2015-2018

Table 85 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Razors and Blades: % Value 2015-2018

Table 86 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 87 Forecast Sales of Men’s Grooming by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Clean Teeth Are Prioritised

Consumers Also Demand Whiter Teeth

the Desire To Reduce Plastic Is Changing Teeth-brushing

Competitive Landscape

Three Main Players

New Launches, New Strategies

Power Toothbrushes Are Powering Non-mainstream Channels

Category Data

Table 88 Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 89 Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 90 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 91 Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 92 Sales of Toothpaste by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2018

Table 93 NBO Company Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 94 LBN Brand Shares of Oral Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 95 LBN Brand Shares of Mouthwashes/Dental Rinses: % Value 2015-2018

Table 96 LBN Brand Shares of Toothpaste: % Value 2015-2018

Table 97 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 98 Forecast Sales of Oral Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Table 99 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 100 Forecast Sales of Toothbrushes by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Growth of Natural Products

Opposite But Complementary Trends: K-beauty and Instant Beauty

Premium Anti-agers Boosts Growth

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Strengthens Its Lead by Going Green

Players Move Into Natural Skin Care

Niche Is Gaining Popularity

Category Data

Table 101 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 102 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 103 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 104 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 105 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 106 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2014-2018

Table 107 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 108 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 109 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Moisturisers: % Value 2015-2018

Table 110 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2015-2018

Table 111 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 112 LBN Brand Shares of General Purpose Body Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 113 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 114 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 115 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Sun Protection Becomes Less of A Seasonal Product

Customisation and Multifunctionality Are Key Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Natural Products

Competitive Landscape

Beiersdorf Chases L’Oréal

Private Label Continues To Grow

Growing Importance of Dermocosmetics

Category Data

Table 116 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 117 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 118 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 119 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 120 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 121 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 122 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Skin Care and Skin Protection Favour Premiumisation

Premium Colour Cosmetics Suffers Decline

Premium Fragrances Experiences Mixed Results

Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Maintains and Extends Its Lead

Coty and Estée Lauder Weaken

Rituals Benefits From the Natural Trend

Category Data

Table 123 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 124 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 125 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 126 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 127 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 128 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Headlines

Prospects

Mass Skin Care Remains in the Driving Seat

Chain-exclusive Brands Create Differentiation in Hair Care

Prices Under Pressure Due To Strong Competition Amongst Retail Channels

Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Retains Top Spot Amidst Rise of Smaller Players

Cosnova Shows Strong Improvement

Dm’s Private Label Performs Well

Category Data

Table 129 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 130 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 131 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 132 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 133 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 134 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

….….continued

