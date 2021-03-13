Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Beauty and personal care in Bolivia registered positive performance in 2017, however at a lower rate of growth than previous years; from 2015 to 2017, economic indicators suggested a slowdown, with the middle class susceptible to inflationary growth and their purchasing behaviour becoming more cautious, looking for products that fit their budgets and eschewing those deemed non-essential. During 2017, consumers sought mainly to satisfy basic personal care needs, thus categories such as hair care,…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Bolivia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN BOLIVIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Grows But at Less Dynamic Rate Than Previous Years

Beauty and Personal Care Growth Based on Middle Class Expansion

Multinational Companies Lead Beauty and Personal Care

Companies Are Creating Awareness by Continuous Innovation in Beauty and Personal Care

Beauty and Personal Care Has Promising Future in Bolivia

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

