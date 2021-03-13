Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sales of beauty and personal care are expected to record modest growth over the forecast period, a somewhat better projection compared with performance over the previous period. The slowdown of the Colombian economy along with the tax increment

implemented at the beginning of 2017 resulted in Colombians facing numerous challenges and becoming more cautious about their expenditure, postponing purchases of non-essential goods or shifting to more economic brands during the first half of 2017. Howev…

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN COLOMBIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Economic Recovery Helps Market Achieve Modest Annual Growth

Multifunctional Products on the Rise

Hard Discounters and Pharmacies Continue To Gain Ground

Trend for Natural Products Sign of Consumers’ General Health Consciousness

Informed Consumers and Better Shopping Experiences Drive Growth in All Beauty Categories

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

New Players Drive Baby and Child-specific Products

Premium Segment Shows Great Potential

Natural Ingredients Are Key

Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson De Colombia SA Remains Category Leader

Unilever Enters Category

Local Competitors Strengthen Their Positions

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2013-2017

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 17 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Consumers Shifting To Liquid Formats

Intimate Hygiene Becomes A Priority

Mass Brands Compete With Premium Ones by Becoming More and More Sophisticated

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Lead Category

Domestic Attempts To Differentiate

Joint Ventures To Boost Sales

Category Data

Table 21 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 23 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2012-2017

Table 24 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2013-2017

Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2014-2017

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Influencers on Social Media Provide Inspiration

Rising Demand for Professional Cosmetics

Cosmetics and Skin Care Industries Develop Together

Competitive Landscape

Freestanding Stores Expected To Grow

Mary Kay Drives Category As New Player

Strong Advertising Though All Channels Motivates Consumer Purchases

