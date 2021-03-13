Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

COVID-19 is expected to have a negative overall impact on demand for beauty and personal care products in 2020, with a stronger current value decline expected than in 2019. However, the effects in different categories vary. Greater uncertainty about the economy has been evident, with this leading some consumers to trade down or use fewer products; this has been evident across categories. However, there have been other factors impacting sales which are more category-specific. For instance, rising…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200960-beauty-and-personal-care-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gynecological-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-technical-ceramics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Beauty and Personal Care in France

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Deconsumption continues, whilst players adapt to try and attract consumers

The leaders lose out to smaller players offering organic and natural products

Short-lived impact from COVID-19, with a return to growth expected

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Continued decline, but the move towards organic could change this

More consumers look for safer products in specialist retailers and online

The move towards organic and natural products maintains decline for the leaders

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within mass beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Natural and organic products and conscious choices help to maintain sales

Customisation and personalisation maintain sales

Leading multinationals lose share to small organic and natural players

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within premium beauty and personal care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 18 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Demographic factors and careful scrutiny hamper growth, but organic brands perform well

Performances vary across categories as parents are selective about what they purchase

Leading players and private label lose ground to smaller brands

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within baby and child-specific products

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Value decline mainly due to falling prices in the largest category, body wash/shower gel

The greenification process continues, with reformulations and category movements

The move towards organic and natural brands affects the competitive landscape

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within bath and shower

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 34 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 35 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 36 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 41 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 42 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

The desire for a more natural look hampers growth, although specific categories perform well

Mass products see a stronger decline due to innovation in the premium segment

The leaders lose share to dynamic smaller brands

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within colour cosmetics

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 43 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 44 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019

Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Mass and dermocosmetic products suffer from rising consumer concern about ingredients

Strong growth for smaller categories, whilst deodorant sprays suffers a value decline

The big players are forced to clean up their formulae due to consumer concerns

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within deodorants

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 54 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 55 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 56 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2019

Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 62 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Depilatories faces many challenges, with only women’s razors and blades seeing growth

Innovation keeps consumers engaged and drives growth

Veet and Gillette maintain leadership in their respective categories

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within depilatories

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 63 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 64 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 65 Sales of Women’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019

Table 66 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2019

Table 67 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2016-2019

Table 68 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 69 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Lack of innovation, lower budgets and millennials’ habits contribute to decline

Mass products struggle more than premium, whilst the environment is seen as more important

Parfums Christian Dior maintains its lead whilst more players move towards personalisation

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within fragrances

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 70 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 71 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019

Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019

Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019

Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019

Table 76 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 77 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Organic mass hair care gains popularity, but premium products are considered too expensive

New product developments focus on natural and multipurpose products

The leaders are challenged by new players

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within hair care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 78 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 79 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 80 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019

Table 81 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2016-2019

Table 85 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 86 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2016-2019

Table 87 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 88 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 89 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 90 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)