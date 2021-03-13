Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

COVID-19 is expected to have a negative overall impact on demand for beauty and personal care products in 2020, with a stronger current value decline expected than in 2019. However, the effects in different categories vary. Greater uncertainty about the economy has been evident, with this leading some consumers to trade down or use fewer products; this has been evident across categories. However, there have been other factors impacting sales which are more category-specific. For instance, rising…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :
https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200960-beauty-and-personal-care-in-france
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gynecological-devices-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
ALSO READ:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-technical-ceramics-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Beauty and Personal Care in France
Euromonitor International
June 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Deconsumption continues, whilst players adapt to try and attract consumers
The leaders lose out to smaller players offering organic and natural products
Short-lived impact from COVID-19, with a return to growth expected
CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Continued decline, but the move towards organic could change this
More consumers look for safer products in specialist retailers and online
The move towards organic and natural products maintains decline for the leaders
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within mass beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Mass Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Mass Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Natural and organic products and conscious choices help to maintain sales
Customisation and personalisation maintain sales
Leading multinationals lose share to small organic and natural players
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within premium beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 17 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 18 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Demographic factors and careful scrutiny hamper growth, but organic brands perform well
Performances vary across categories as parents are selective about what they purchase
Leading players and private label lose ground to smaller brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within baby and child-specific products
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 23 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 29 LBN Brand Shares of Baby and Child-specific Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 30 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Baby and Child-specific Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Baby and Child-specific Products by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Value decline mainly due to falling prices in the largest category, body wash/shower gel
The greenification process continues, with reformulations and category movements
The move towards organic and natural brands affects the competitive landscape
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within bath and shower
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 34 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 35 Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 36 Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2015-2019
Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Bath and Shower: % Value 2016-2019
Table 40 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 41 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 42 Forecast Sales of Bath and Shower by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
The desire for a more natural look hampers growth, although specific categories perform well
Mass products see a stronger decline due to innovation in the premium segment
The leaders lose share to dynamic smaller brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within colour cosmetics
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 43 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 44 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2015-2019
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 47 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Facial Make-up: % Value 2016-2019
Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Lip Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Nail Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2016-2019
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Mass and dermocosmetic products suffer from rising consumer concern about ingredients
Strong growth for smaller categories, whilst deodorant sprays suffers a value decline
The big players are forced to clean up their formulae due to consumer concerns
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within deodorants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 54 Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 55 Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 56 Sales of Deodorants by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 57 NBO Company Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2015-2019
Table 58 LBN Brand Shares of Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Deodorants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 60 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 61 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 62 Forecast Sales of Deodorants by Premium Vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Depilatories faces many challenges, with only women’s razors and blades seeing growth
Innovation keeps consumers engaged and drives growth
Veet and Gillette maintain leadership in their respective categories
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within depilatories
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 63 Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 64 Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 65 Sales of Women’s Razors and Blades by Type: % Value Breakdown 2015-2019
Table 66 NBO Company Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2015-2019
Table 67 LBN Brand Shares of Depilatories: % Value 2016-2019
Table 68 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 69 Forecast Sales of Depilatories by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Lack of innovation, lower budgets and millennials’ habits contribute to decline
Mass products struggle more than premium, whilst the environment is seen as more important
Parfums Christian Dior maintains its lead whilst more players move towards personalisation
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within fragrances
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 70 Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 71 Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 72 NBO Company Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2015-2019
Table 73 LBN Brand Shares of Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 74 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Men’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 75 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Women’s Fragrances: % Value 2016-2019
Table 76 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 77 Forecast Sales of Fragrances by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Organic mass hair care gains popularity, but premium products are considered too expensive
New product developments focus on natural and multipurpose products
The leaders are challenged by new players
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within hair care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 78 Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 79 Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 80 Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2014-2019
Table 81 NBO Company Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 82 NBO Company Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 83 LBN Brand Shares of Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 84 LBN Brand Shares of Colourants: % Value 2016-2019
Table 85 LBN Brand Shares of Salon Professional Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 86 LBN Brand Shares of Styling Agents: % Value 2016-2019
Table 87 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Hair Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 88 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 89 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Table 90 Forecast Sales of Hair Care by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2019-2024
….continued
Contact Details:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/