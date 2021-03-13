Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on certain areas of beauty and personal care in 2020, with the effects of the country’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus, such as lockdowns, business closures and travel restrictions, negatively influencing some performances. At the same time, other products have seen rising sales due to their importance in terms of maintaining personal hygiene levels. With consumers being largely restricted to their homes for long periods in 2020, sales of m…
Euromonitor International’s Beauty and Personal Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
E-commerce experiences strong growth as brands aim for an omnichannel presence
Acquisition activity remains strong in mass beauty and personal care; mass segment continues to bolster men’s grooming
Sustainability remains a key initiative in mass beauty
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within mass beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Premium growth slows but still outpaces mass; wellness, natural, clean and gender-neutral trends to the fore
Personalisation and artificial intelligence remain key concepts in premium beauty and personal care
2019 acquisitions highlight a winning formula in skin care; luxury players enter beauty through colour cosmetics
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within premium beauty and personal care
Recovery and opportunities
