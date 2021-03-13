All news

Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Beer looks set to continue its strong progression over the forecast period. Despite the success of the French football team during the FIFA World Cup in 2018, which led to strong volume sales for beer as local consumers enjoyed drinking while watching the matches, beer continued to have low per capita consumption compared with Western Europe, as France is traditionally a wine producing country. However, the improved image of beer, trading up and the category’s success in attracting new consumers…

Euromonitor International’s Beer in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

