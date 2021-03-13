Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

The long-term trend of declining beer per capita consumption in Germany is set to continue to unfold over the forecast period. Beer in Germany was characterised by a high level of maturity and by changing consumption habits at the end of the review period. Germans have become increasingly conscious of their beer intake in addition to their overall alcohol intake, and are therefore drinking less. However, at the same time they are seeking more premium and speciality beers, as well as non/low alco…
Euromonitor International’s Beer in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Beer in Germany
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Volume Sales Set To Decline
Premium, Craft, Hybrid – Consumption Behaviour Is Shifting
Demand for Non/low Alcohol Beer To Continue To Rise
Competitive Landscape
Radeberger Gruppe Remains Unchallenged at the Top
Krombacher Posts Fastest Total Volume Growth of Top Five
Non/low Alcohol Beer Offers New Product Development
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Executive Summary
Successful Year for Alcoholic Drinks, An Exception in Light of Growing Health Awareness
Mindful Drinking Trend Continues To Grow As Consumers Prefer Quality Over Quantity
Increasing Focus on Craft and Provenance Impacts Competitive Environment
Supermarkets and Internet Retailing Continue To Increase Share of Distribution
Changing Lifestyle Trends Will Impact Market Growth
Market Background
Legislation
Taxation and Duty Levies
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free….continued
