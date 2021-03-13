All news

Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

In 2018 beer sales continued to improve, the premium segment performed best, driven by growing purchasing power and interest in new types of beer products. The hot summer weather and the football World Cup also contributed to the good performance. Weather has a serious impact on beer sales and, in recent years, sales have benefitted from warm summers. Draught beer, which accounts for about 10% of the domestic market, expanded again thanks to the strengthening of on-trade sales. Most draught beer…

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Beer in Hungary
Euromonitor International
July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Beer Sees A Positive Response To Economics, Weather and Innovation
Shift Toward Premium Beer Continues, Economy Offer Narrows
Craft Beer Explodes and Influences Offer of Large Breweries
Competitive Landscape
Beer Is Led by Four Main Industrial Players As More Craft Breweries Emerge
Large Breweries Simplifying Portfolio, Featuring Craft-style Premium Beer
Heineken Invests in Expanding Facilities and Production in Hungary
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Strengthening Purchasing Power Allows Hungarian Consumers To Upgrade in Terms of Quality
Craft Beer, Local Wine and Spirits Shaping Mainstream Offer
While Premiumisation Is on the Rise, Companies Are Still Forced To Compete by Discounting
Favourable Summer Weather, Growing Tourism and Visitor Numbers at Music Festivals Drive On-trade Performance, While Price-sensitive Consumers Migrate To the Off-trade
Improving Consumer Confidence and Expansion of Premium Offer Will Benefit Sales But Legislative Changes and Price Competition Could Negatively Impact the Market
Market Background
Legislation
Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018-2019….continued

