Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

In 2018, flavoured/mixed lager gained popularity as companies targeted emerging new consumers, which includes young adults and female consumers. This is because of its sweet taste, which is popular amongst local consumers, as well as its low alcohol content compared to the usual beer. In 2018, the category saw increasing product launches such as Anker Lychee by Delta Djakarta and Prost Spezi by Beverindo Indah Abadi in cola and blood orange flavour. With various players launching more product va…
Euromonitor International’s Beer in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Beer in Indonesia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Flavoured/mixed Lager Gains Popularity With Emerging New Consumers
On-trade Channel Drives Premiumisation for Beer in Indonesia
Tax Hike in 2019 Unlikely To Hinder Value Growth
Competitive Landscape
Multi Bintang Indonesia Continues To Lead Beer in Indonesia
Beverindo Indah Abadi Registers Double-digit Volume Growth
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Alcoholic Drinks Continues To Record Growth in Indonesia
Flavoured/mixed Lager Gains Popularity in Indonesia
Multi Bintang Indonesia Maintains Its Dominance
On-trade Continues To Be the Dominant Channel for Alcoholic Drinks
Alcoholic Drinks Set To Record Growth, Eve Amidst Increase in Excise Tax
Market Background
Legislation
Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 18 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018….continued
