Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Craft beer is expected to become increasingly prevalent over the forecast period, with growth driven not only by rising demand for new and interesting styles of beer but also by a rise in consumer interest in the origins of different products. More and more consumers are seeking to ensure that the products they buy are beneficial to the environment and local economy and as such are keen to support small local brewers. In 2018, craft beer accounted for around 7% of total beer volume sales, a sign…
Euromonitor International’s Beer in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
.Beer in Australia
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Craft Beer Set To Become Increasingly Prevalent Over the Forecast Period
Rising Health Awareness Drives Demand for Low and Non-alcohol Beer
Foodservice Brands Expand Their Delivery Menus To Include Beer
Competitive Landscape
Foster’s Group Remains the Leading Player in Beer
Beer Continues To Be A Highly Concentrated Category
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2014-2018
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Alcoholic Drinks in Australia Continues To Record Positive Growth in 2018
Industry Players Respond To Rising Demand From Health-conscious Consumers
Alcoholic Drinks in Australia Dominated by Two Players
Internet Retailing Remains the Fastest Growing Distribution Channel in 2018
Alcoholic Drinks in Australia Projected To Record Strong Value Growth Thanks To Rising Demand for Premium Products
Market Background
Legislation
Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Curiosity and Openness To Trying New Types of Drinks
Convenience of Canned Drinks
Health Consciousness Impacting Alcohol Consumption Habits
Market Indicators
Table 18 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018…continued
