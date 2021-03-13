Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

While beer producers in Brazil were initially optimistic about their prospects in 2018, especially considering it was a World Cup year, the expected recovery in demand failed to materialise. The category’s performance was further undermined by a 10-day truckers’ strike in May, which severely disrupted beer production and distribution. Demand improved during the last quarter of the year, but this was not sufficient to fully offset the negative impact the strike had on beer volume sales for 2018 a…
Euromonitor International’s Beer in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Beer in Brazil
Euromonitor International
July 2019
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Expected Recovery in Beer Consumption Fails To Materialise in 2018
Packaging Shortfalls Will Continue To Pose Challenges for Beer Producers
On-trade Recovery Not Expected To Curb Off-trade Beer Consumption
Competitive Landscape
Cia Brasileira De Bebidas Diversifies Its Portfolio Beyond Mid-priced Lager
Heineken Continues To Perform Strongly Despite Distribution Dispute
Grupo Petrópolis Focuses on Strengthening Its Presence in the Premium Segment
Category Background
Lager Price Band Methodology
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Anticipated Market Recovery Fails To Materialise in 2018
Brazilians Continue To Embrace Rtds
Top Three Beer Manufacturers Continue To Lead Alcoholic Drinks in Volume Terms
Price Remains the Most Influential Factor in Off-trade Purchasing Decisions
Recovery Projected But Consumer Habits Adopted During Crisis Will Persist
Market Background
Legislation
Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018
Taxation and Duty Levies
Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018
Operating Environment
Contraband/parallel Trade
Duty Free
Cross-border/private Imports
Key New Product Launches
Outlook
Market Indicators
Table 18 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 19 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 20 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2018
Table 24 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2018
Table 25 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2018
Table 26 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2018
Table 27 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 28 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2013-2018
Table 29 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2018
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 3 Research Sources
….continued
