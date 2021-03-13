Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Judging by the media coverage of the Croatian craft beer revolution, it can be concluded that it is now a mainstream trend. To maintain their influence, even the big breweries have jumped on board and are introducing their own craft beer variants. The number of microbreweries keeps increasing with each passing year, and a trend of home brewing is also starting to develop.

Euromonitor International's Beer in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Beer in Croatia

Euromonitor International

August 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Craft Beer Trend Continues To Grow

Non/low Alcohol Beer Still Has Very Low Sales

Unstoppable Decline of Flavoured/mixed Lager

Competitive Landscape

Zagrebacka Pivovara Doo in in A Comfortable Position, But Still Very Active

Beer Remains Consolidated

Microbreweries Springing Up Thanks To Preferential Taxation

Category Background

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Growth Slows Down in Volume Terms, But Speeds Up in Value Terms

Female Audience Reawakens and Helps Boost Spirits

Badel 1862 Dd Gets A New Owner in Meteor Dd

Still Waiting for A Full-blooded Retail Beverages Specialist

Future Growth Expected in Both Volume and Value Terms

Market Background

Legislation

Table 17 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2013-2018

Taxation and Duty Levies

Summary 2 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2018 (in HRK)

Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel Trade

Duty Free

Cross-border/private Imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators….continued

