Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink in Estonia and is also the largest in terms of local production. Nevertheless, the category continued to experience decline due to the intensification of border trade caused by increasing alcohol taxes. A significant number of Estonians purchased beer from Latvia at the end of the review period as the Estonian-Latvian border is easily accessible from most cities in Estonia, with sales continuing to increase. This has resulted in discussions in Estonia abo…

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Beer in Estonia
Euromonitor International
July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Estonians Purchase Beer From Latvia
Non-alcoholic Beer Becoming Popular in Estonia
Saturated Beer Unfavourable Environment for New Product Development
Competitive Landscape
Domestic Giants Dominate Beer
Small Producers Find Barriers To Entry
Majority of Beer Consumed at Home
Category Background
Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018
Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018
Category Data
Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018
Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018
Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Challenging Times for Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia
Craft Segment Growth Is Hindered by Consumers Downtrading
Large Companies Search for Successful Strategies
Cross Border Trade and Alcohol Display Limitations Place Strain on Retailers
Future of Estonian Alcoholic Drinks Remains Gloomy….continued

