Global Beer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink in Estonia and is also the largest in terms of local production. Nevertheless, the category continued to experience decline due to the intensification of border trade caused by increasing alcohol taxes. A significant number of Estonians purchased beer from Latvia at the end of the review period as the Estonian-Latvian border is easily accessible from most cities in Estonia, with sales continuing to increase. This has resulted in discussions in Estonia abo…

Euromonitor International's Beer in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Beer in Estonia

Euromonitor International

July 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Estonians Purchase Beer From Latvia

Non-alcoholic Beer Becoming Popular in Estonia

Saturated Beer Unfavourable Environment for New Product Development

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Giants Dominate Beer

Small Producers Find Barriers To Entry

Majority of Beer Consumed at Home

Category Background

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2018

Table 1 Number of Breweries 2013-2018

Category Data

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2014-2018

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2018

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Challenging Times for Alcoholic Drinks in Estonia

Craft Segment Growth Is Hindered by Consumers Downtrading

Large Companies Search for Successful Strategies

Cross Border Trade and Alcohol Display Limitations Place Strain on Retailers

Future of Estonian Alcoholic Drinks Remains Gloomy….continued

