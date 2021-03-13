Global Betek Boya ve Kimya San AS in Home and Garden Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

All news

Betek Boya ve Kimya San is looking to increase its actual sales through investing significant amounts in marketing communication campaigns. To that end, in 2016 the company launched a massive social responsibility project named Filli Kadin Ustalar (Filli Women Masters), with which the company aims to train approximately 250 women to become professional wall painters in order to support women’s participation in the workforce.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

BETEK BOYA VE KIMYA SAN AS IN HOME AND GARDEN (TURKEY)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Betek Boya ve Kimya San AS: Key Facts
Summary 2 Betek Boya ve Kimya San AS: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Betek Boya ve Kimya San AS: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

