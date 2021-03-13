All news

Global Blokker Nederland BV in Home and Garden Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Blokker continues to streamline its current working structures to focus on profitable operations in the face of changing consumer shopping habits. The company is investing in revamping its main Blokker and Xenos formats, while focusing on its successful discounters’ concept, Big Bazar. The company is directing its current strategy on returning to profitability after posting losses in 2014 and 2015. With the success of its Nextail platform, the company also made the decision to close its Cook & C…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

BLOKKER NEDERLAND BV IN HOME AND GARDEN (NETHERLANDS)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Blokker Nederland BV: Key Facts
Summary 2 Blokker Nederland BV: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Blokker Nederland BV: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Blokker Nederland BV: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

