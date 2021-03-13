All news

Global Car Rental (Destination) in the US Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Car Rental (Destination) in the US Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

As the nature of car ownership changes, so too does the market for business and leisure car rentals. Owning a car is becoming less desirable for a variety of reasons, while the demand for alternative transportation options is thriving. Ride-sharing has become enormously popular and several on-demand car rental companies like Getaround and car2go have seen success in recent years. Like many industries, car rental is trending towards more personalised service, convenience and mobile accessibility.

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Car Rental (Destination) in the US

Euromonitor International

August 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

