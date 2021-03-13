Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

BARF products—biologically appropriate raw food—are generating growing interest amongst cat owners, a spill over from the products’ recent popularity in premium dog food. While dry cat food remains the most popular choice amongst cat owners, demand for wet cat food is growing due to its frequently being promoted as a healthier option, often containing fresh, high-quality meat and featuring little or no grain. On the other hand, to ensure value sales growth, new high-quality wet cat food product…

Euromonitor International's Cat Food in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Consumers showing greater interest in new cat food recipes, boosting entry of new players

Growing consciousness of pet health driving increased demand for organic cat food, slimming cat food

Pet humanisation driving strong growth in value sales of cat treats

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mars Danmark still the leader in several cat food categories, but private label making headway via competitive pricing

Premiumisation, environmental awareness driving increased demand for premium cat food

Brick-and-mortar stores still popular but e-commerce expected to play a significant role over the forecast period

