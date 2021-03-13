Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Whilst the volume growth of cat food remained minimal in 2020, current value sales experienced stronger growth momentum. This reflects the consumer preference for more premium products, which is a recurring theme across pet care. Dry cat food experienced stronger current value growth than wet cat food, though the latter experienced higher value sales as cats generally tend to prefer wet food.

