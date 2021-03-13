Global Cat Food Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cat food saw a continued improvement in its growth performance in 2020 compared with 2019, in both current value and volume terms. Cat food is expected to benefit from growing interest in cats as household pets, as cats are carnivores and thus difficult to feed with table scraps such as rice. Industry players agree that the prepared food percentage for cats is higher than for dogs. The category thus stands to benefit from the growing number of cats kept as household pets in the Philippines. An a…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog and Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Urbanisation and feline food preferences influence growth and demand

Wet food preferred due to cats’ limited water consumption, small appetites encourage purchases of more upmarket products

Cat food sees new products and value-added features

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Iams’ departure results in ranking changes

Subscription service boosts Nestlé’s cat food lead

Increasing offer of therapeutic cat food products in the Philippines, despite limited demand

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2015-2020

Table 2 Cat Population 2015-2020

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2020

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 Distribution of Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

…continued

