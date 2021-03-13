Global Chocolate Confectionery in Slovakia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Although Nestlé Slovensko sro is expected to retain the greatest share in chocolate confectionery in Slovakia in 2020, Mondelez Slovakia as is likely to remain the second strongest player. Mondelez has recently invested heavily in its manufacturing plant and in Milka Moments packaging machinery. Milka has a very positive image in Slovakia, even though few of its brands are manufactured domestically, and it has recently joined forces with popular brand Oreo (also owned by Mondelez) to produce Mil…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

2020 IMPACT

Milka and Oreo join forces to combine popular brands in chocolate confectionery

Boxed assortments continues to benefit from an innovative and agile approach

Appetite for premium brands likely to be hampered by economic constraints in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Brand visibility and presentation will remain key to growth over the forecast period

Despite a long-term trend towards premiumisation, an uncertain economic outlook may see a rise in price promotions and discounts

Growing environmental awareness will lead to increased demand for fair trade, organic products and more sustainable packaging designs

…continued

