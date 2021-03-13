All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Chocolate Confectionery in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

South Korea’s chocolate confectionery category has a characteristic that the majority of sales occur around Valentine’s Day. However, in 2020, as the COVID-19 outbreak clashed with Valentine’s day in South Korea, chocolate sales via offline channels were struggling to maintain the same growth level as the previous year due to the strict social distancing measures in place. Nevertheless, these sluggish sales via offline channels seem to have been offset by increasing sales via e-commerce, as food…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594544-chocolate-confectionery-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/infant-formula-testing-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-synthetic-quartz-glass-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 shifts chocolate sales to online channels on Valentine’s Day
Mukbang a major trend in chocolate in South Korea
Ferrero Rocher’s gains help the overall company to recover lost share
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Forecast period retail growth rates will show an improvement on the 2018-2019 performances
Functional/fortified chocolate gains traction, thanks to domestic manufacturers
Increasing competition being seen in countlines
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Development In Kresoxim Methyl Market Trends 2019-2026: Global Driving Directions and Top Players (Bessen Chemical Ltd, Jingbo Agrochemicals Technology Co.?Ltd, Essence Group, Jigs Chemical, More)

kumar

The Kresoxim Methyl market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Kresoxim Methyl manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Effect of […]
All news

Zirconia Beads Market – Snapshot on Global Benefits 2030

atul

Market Overview of Zirconia Beads Market The Zirconia Beads market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, […]

Automotive Brake Linings Market research described in a new market report
All news

Automotive Brake Linings Market Comprehensive Study By Key Players:TMD Friction, Federal-Mogul, MAT Holdings, Meritor, Japan Brake Industrial, Nsshnbo, Fuji Brake

ample

The Automotive Brake Linings market is anticipated to record a global CAGR of AAA% during the forecast period of 2019  2025. North America, SEA & Others of APAC and Eastern Europe regions are expected to account for an estimated market share of xx% by the end of the forecast period. AMR addresses key insights on […]