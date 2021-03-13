Global Chocolate Confectionery in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

South Korea’s chocolate confectionery category has a characteristic that the majority of sales occur around Valentine’s Day. However, in 2020, as the COVID-19 outbreak clashed with Valentine’s day in South Korea, chocolate sales via offline channels were struggling to maintain the same growth level as the previous year due to the strict social distancing measures in place. Nevertheless, these sluggish sales via offline channels seem to have been offset by increasing sales via e-commerce, as food…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 shifts chocolate sales to online channels on Valentine’s Day

Mukbang a major trend in chocolate in South Korea

Ferrero Rocher’s gains help the overall company to recover lost share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Forecast period retail growth rates will show an improvement on the 2018-2019 performances

Functional/fortified chocolate gains traction, thanks to domestic manufacturers

Increasing competition being seen in countlines

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

…continued

