Global Chocolate Confectionery in Spain Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Innovation remains high in tablets in 2020, with many manufacturers responding to the emerging trends based on new consumer profiles and consumption habits. Products with high cocoa content, premium products with nuts, artisanal positioning or organic approaches are faring well, while healthier chocolates with no added sugar or free from gluten or lactose are also more popular, perhaps as consumers become more health aware during the COVID-19 epidemic. Leading chocolate confectionery player, Gru…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594545-chocolate-confectionery-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-aquaculture-market-2021-covid-19-impact-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-19

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-smart-glass-market-size-study-by-technology-type-electrochromic-polymer-dispersed-liquid-device-pdlc-suspended-particle-device-spd-by-application-type-rear-and-side-windows-sunroof-glass-others-by-vehicle-type-passenger-cars-commercial-vehicles-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

High levels of innovation in tablets in 2020

Strong growth for countlines with increasing popularity of mini formats

Mercadona adds brands to its portfolio of chocolate confectionery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lower retail growth anticipated for chocolate confectionery over the forecast period

Sustainable packaging likely to be a trend going forward

Some channel switching likely for sales of chocolate confectionery going forward

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105