Global Chocolate Confectionery in Tunisia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Chocolate confectionery saw an increase in its unit price, given that raw materials are imported from foreign countries. The availability and variety of locally-manufactured products continues to be significant, with imported brands playing only a minor role in the category, given that they are more expensive. Imported products also struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country’s borders were closed to prevent the spread of the virus, hampering the imports of these products. Nevertheles…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594546-chocolate-confectionery-in-tunisia

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-luxury-bag-market-2021-key-players-trends-sales-supply-analysis-and-forecast-2027-2021-02-19

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/saudi-arabia-medical-bandages-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2036-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Falling share for imported brands

Purchasing power impacted by the COVID-19

Local production did not stop during the lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers will be moving towards less expensive offers

Increasing production to compensate for the lack of imported brands

Packaging likely to come back into focus as the economy recovers from COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Vo

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105