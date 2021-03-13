Global Chocolate Confectionery in Ukraine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Pre-COVID-19, chocolate confectionery was continuing to experience a recovery in demand terms as local consumers regained their purchasing confidence as the economy recovered from the crisis period which had resulted in significant declines going into the beginning of the review period. However, Q2 2020, driven the emergence of COVID-19 in Ukraine, the ensuing lockdown measures introduced by the government in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, and price sensitivity amongst local consu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594547-chocolate-confectionery-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate C

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lcd-monitor-arm-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2027-2021-02-19

onfectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-embedded-systems-in-automobile-market-size-study-by-type-hardware-software-by-component-sensors-microcontrollers-mcu-transceivers-memory-devices-by-vehicle-type-passenger-cars-commercial-vehicles-electric-vehicles-by-application-infotainment-telematics-body-electronics-powertrain-chassis-control-safety-security-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate confectionery takes step backwards during lockdown as consumers prioritise their spending in addition to limited gifting occasions

Global producers well placed with renowned quality and loyalty from local consumers

Strong performances for supermarkets and e-commerce during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery predicted for chocolate confectionery from 2021 with further easing of lockdown measures presenting on-the-go consumption and gifting opportunities

Health and wellness trend gradually emerging within chocolate confectionery in Ukraine and offers greater differentiation in terms of development

Strong gifting position of boxed assortments likely to lead to further premiumisation in terms of artisanal offerings

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105