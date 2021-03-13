All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Vietnam has coped relatively effectively with the outbreak of the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. From early May 2020 social isolation measures were being lifted and businesses and schools reopened, although bars and entertainment venues remained closed and restaurants had to observe strict social distancing regulations. Lockdown leading to home seclusion, as consumers worked from home and schools closed, has had a slightly negative short-term impact on sales of chocolate confectionery.

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19’s effect is limited by the ongoing availability of key retail distribution channels
Convenience stores benefits from desire for convenience and accessibility during COVID-19
Growing presence and quality of local brands presents share growth obstacles to global players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady growth anticipated as the competitive landscape becomes more crowded with local and international brands
Gifting occasions set to offer growth opportunities as consumers accept chocolate as a means of expressing love to family, friends or partners
Perceived health benefits of chocolate set to foster demand am

