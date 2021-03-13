Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Continued economic growth fuelled consumer disposable incomes at the end of the review period and demand for chocolate confectionery, thus helping to boost the appeal of chocolate confectionery relative to more affordable snack alternatives, primarily sugar confectionery and gum.
Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2012-2017
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2013-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
…..continued
