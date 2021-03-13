All news

Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Due to increasing unit prices of cocoa in the global market, chocolate confectionery continued to face challenges in 2017. Health and wellness trends work against chocolate confectionery, in general, although dark chocolate with high cocoa content is gaining a good reputation. Amidst these prevailing trends, chocolate confectionery witnessed significant premiumisation towards the end of the review period. In 2017, retail sales rose by 4% in current value terms and 3% in volume terms to reach MKD…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Chocolate Confectionery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2012-2017
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2013-2017
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2014-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2017
Vitaminka Ad in Packaged Food (macedonia)
Strategic Direction

…..continued

 

 

