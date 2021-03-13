All news

Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Norway Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Norway Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Health concerns related to combustible tobacco continued to be the most important reason for declining volume sales of smoking tobacco in Norway. Being widely accepted in Norway as one of the most harmful forms of tobacco consumption, migration to vapour products from this category has been significant over the review period. Some migration, although to a lesser extent, might also have gone to Swedish-style snus, supported by data from Statistics Norway recording that the number of daily snus us…

Euromonitor International’s Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

