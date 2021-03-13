All news

Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Pakistan Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Pakistan Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Demand for cigars is still concentrated among a small base of high-income earners in Pakistan. However, during the review period the booming economic environment helped to strengthen interest in cigars among the country’s expanding base of middle-income consumers. This trend was also supported by the opening of cigar lounges in some upscale cafés and clubs in urban areas. The latter were particularly influential in generating interest in cigars among younger consumers. Despite this, in 2017 ciga…

Euromonitor International’s Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

