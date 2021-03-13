All news

Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Thailand Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

gutsy-wise

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Thailand Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

Although the consumer base for cigars and cigarillos remains limited to a small base of affluent consumers, this consumer group is expanding as the appeal of these products continues to grow. Cigars, in particular, are not regarded as products to be consumed on a daily basis and they are intrinsically linked with affluent, older men and luxury lifestyles. Demand is thus limited to large cities such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket. Excise tax increases during 2017 had little effect on demand fo…

Euromonitor International’s Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Cigars and Cigarillos, Smoking Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco in Thailand

Euromonitor International

August 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

gutsy-wise

