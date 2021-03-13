All news

Global CMR SAB de CV in Consumer Foodservice in Consumer Foodservice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

CMR SAB de CV is a publicly-owned Mexican holding company that focuses primarily on full-service restaurants. Its portfolio in this category includes upmarket brands that mainly offer traditional Mexican cuisine, such as El Lago, Del Bosque and Los Almendros, but also chained brands such as Wings and Chili’s Grill & Bar. The company’s strategy for the forecast period is to expand its portfolio with profitable brands and new outlets that provide top quality food and service to consumers. In parti…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 CMR SAB de CV: Key Facts
Summary 2 CMR SAB de CV: Operational Indicators
Suppliers
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 CMR SAB de CV: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

