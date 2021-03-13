Global Colour Cosmetics in Iran Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Colour cosmetics remained influenced by two positive and negative factors which affected demand in 2016. The first was the large number of potential consumers who tend to have a high level of consumption for cultural reasons. The number in this group remained relatively strong as women aged 20-49 comprised 26% of the population (21 million). A considerable proportion of these women consider wearing make-up a must in a wide range of social situations (including both personal and professional situ…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803621-colour-cosmetics-in-iran

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-biogas-and-biomethane-industry-analysis-2021-market-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-recycling-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2011-2016

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2012-2016

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2013-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Colour Cosmetics: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: Value 2016-2021

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Colour Cosmetics by Premium vs Mass: % Value 2016-2021

Executive Summary

Low Base of Most Categories and Better Retail Presence Drive Growth

Reduced Purchasing Power Hampers Growth

Domestic Suppliers Strong in Personal Care While Multinationals Are Stronger in Beauty Categories

Products With Additional Claims Prove Popular for New Launches in 2016

Healthy Growth Predicted If Political/economic Situation Improves

Market Data

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105