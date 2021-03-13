All news

Global Colour Cosmetics in Iran Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Colour cosmetics remained influenced by two positive and negative factors which affected demand in 2016. The first was the large number of potential consumers who tend to have a high level of consumption for cultural reasons. The number in this group remained relatively strong as women aged 20-49 comprised 26% of the population (21 million). A considerable proportion of these women consider wearing make-up a must in a wide range of social situations (including both personal and professional situ…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

