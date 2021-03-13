Global Colour Cosmetics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The rise of influencers due to the increasing proliferation of social media in every aspect of consumers’ daily lives has been impressive. According to Relatable, an index of influential creatives on Instagram, there are currently a total of 896 beauty and make-up

influencers in Colombia compared to 135,000 tracked in the US. On average, a make-up/beauty influencer in Colombia has 18,714 followers and 3% engagement, not dissimilar to US metrics. These leading voices have higher engagement and mo…

Euromonitor International’s Colour Cosmetics in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Colour Cosmetics Sets/Kits, Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

COLOUR COSMETICS IN COLOMBIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Influencers on Social Media Provide Inspiration

Rising Demand for Professional Cosmetics

Cosmetics and Skin Care Industries Develop Together

Competitive Landscape

Freestanding Stores Expected To Grow

Mary Kay Drives Category As New Player

Strong Advertising Though All Channels Motivates Consumer Purchases

Category Data

Executive Summary

Economic Recovery Helps Market Achieve Modest Annual Growth

Multifunctional Products on the Rise

Hard Discounters and Pharmacies Continue To Gain Ground

Trend for Natural Products Sign of Consumers’ General Health Consciousness

Informed Consumers and Better Shopping Experiences Drive Growth in All Beauty Categories

Market Data

Sources

….….Continued

