Global Congrupo SA in Packaged Food (Colombia)By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025       

Congrupo is a local company which distributes imported packaged food brands, such as Nerds, Hershey’s, Nips and Act II. The company is also national brand owner of well-known local brands such as Jaibel (tea), Flips, Toost Avena and Karymba. The company strives to develop its own brands and to expand and develop its distribution.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Companex Bolivia SA in Packaged Food (Bolivia): Key Facts

Summary 2 Companex Bolivia SA in Packaged Food (Bolivia): Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Companex Bolivia SA in Packaged Food (Bolivia): Competitive Position 2017

 

.….continued

 

