Global Consorcio Comex SA de CV Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Over the forecast period, Consorcio Comex SA de CV plans to expand its presence across Mexico, consolidating its already 4,000 points of sale-strong distribution network reaching the most remote areas of the country.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

