Global Dishwashing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Dishwashing saw slightly higher growth in 2020 than in 2019 in both retail volume and current value terms. The emergence of COVID-19 in the country led to lockdowns to try and halt the spread of the virus, which included the closure of foodservice outlets. Even when such outlets reopened, people spent more time at home by choice, due to fear of contracting the virus. These factors led to more cooking at home, which therefore increased the consumption of dishwashing products. The second player in…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Dishwashing in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Foodservice closures due to COVID-19 lead to higher at-home consumption

Automatic dishwashing sees strong growth due to higher sales of dishwashers

Brands talk about antibacterial and anti-germ properties

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginally slower rates of growth moving forward as consumers return to eating out

Increasing use of natural ingredients as these are trusted by consumers

More liquid and gel formats in hand dishwashing

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

